WATCH: A left sided player en route, questions asked about a number of current Chesterfield players, the latest on Carter and Maguire

Chesterfield could have a new face in the squad by the time they take on FC Halifax this weekend, John Sheridan has revealed.

The Spireites boss is trying to land a left sided player who can play in both midfield and defence and he's hopeful the deal will get done by the weekend.

John Sheridan

The manager also confirmed today that clubs have enquired about a number of his players and gave injury updates on Charlie Carter, Laurence Maguire, Brad Barry and Marc-Antoine Fortune.

