Shwan Jalal's saves helped Macclesfield to the National League title last season.

Some of his stops were spectacular, like a triple save against Woking that you can see in our video, along with a fine penalty save against Solihull Moors.

Chesterfield's new keeper, Shwan Jalal

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Proact and was Martin Allen's first signing of the summer.

Video football courtesy of Macclesfield Town Football Club.