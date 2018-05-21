VIDEO: The 21 goals that could secure Kristian Dennis a return to the Football League

Kristian Dennis scored 21 goals last season for the team that finished bottom of the Football League.

That fact alone is certain to make the frontman a target for Football League clubs this summer, despite his contract status at the Proact Stadium.

Kristian Dennis leaps into the arms of a supporter after scoring a last gasp winner at Yeovil

Dennis has a year to run on his deal with Chesterfield, but having hit the net 10 times in his debut season in League One and added 21 more last term in League Two, it seems unlikely that he'll start next season in the National League.

Last week the Spireites' new manager Martin Allen released a statement saying the striker had been offered a new deal but turned it down, before shortly after amending his statement to say: "Kristian Dennis has been offered a new contract which he is considering and has not rejected, as the previous statement had suggested. This was an error on our part. I have been assured by the owner that he will only leave if any club meets my valuation. If not, he will stay here and play for us for the whole season."

The player himself tweeted, after the initial statement: "Dennis subsequently Tweeted a denial, insisting: “I can confirm no offers have been put to me and I certainly have not rejected anything at this point.”

Dennis was signed by Danny Wilson, having plied his trade prolifically with a number of non-league clubs in the Manchester area.

In an interview late last season, when Chesterfield were still in with a chance of survival, he said there was 'no chance I want to go back there' when asked about his desire to stay in the Football League.

The striker's move to Bradford City came agonisingly close to materialising in January, before Chesterfield pulled the plug at the last minute because the replacement they had lined up went to another club.