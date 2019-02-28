VIDEO: Glynn Snodin talks Charlie Carter and Lee Shaw ahead of a big game at Wrexham, CEO Graham Bean talks Gordon Banks Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin and CEO Graham Bean spoke to the press today at the Proact, to preview Saturday's game at Wrexham and update fans on work going on behind the scenes. Our video sums up all the major talking points from today's Chesterfield press conference. Glynn Snodin, left, assistant manager at Chesterfield FC Chesterfield supporters have a 'massive role' to play in the relegation run-in says Shwan Jalal