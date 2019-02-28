VIDEO: Glynn Snodin talks Charlie Carter and Lee Shaw ahead of a big game at Wrexham, CEO Graham Bean talks Gordon Banks

Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin and CEO Graham Bean spoke to the press today at the Proact, to preview Saturday's game at Wrexham and update fans on work going on behind the scenes.

Our video sums up all the major talking points from today's Chesterfield press conference.

Glynn Snodin, left, assistant manager at Chesterfield FC

