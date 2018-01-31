Veteran insists young Spireites star won’t let first team place go to his head

Joe Rowley won’t let his status as a first team regular go to his head, according to Spireites skipper Robbie Weir, who has tipped the teenager for a big future.

In recent weeks Weir has linked up with Rowley on the right hand side for Chesterfield.

He appreciates the attacking midfielder’s ability on the pitch and his demeanour off it.

“He can get at the full-back, he’s nice and tricky and he’s quick as well,” said Weir.

“He’s a quiet lad, 18, he’s come through and he’s still learning the game.

“Joe’s not the kind of person who would get carried away because he’s played a lot of league games now, he’s a very level headed fella and a great player.

“If he continues the way he’s going and keeping his feet on the ground he’s got a bright future.

“I’m sure he’s got a bright, bright future ahead of him.”

Rowley broke into the first team under Gary Caldwell late last season and, after recovering from a broken collar bone sustained in the summer, has been ever present for Jack Lester this season.