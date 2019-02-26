Vastly experienced Football League defender lauds Chesterfield teen Levi Amantchi for his instant impact on loan at Mickleover

Levi Amantchi made an instant and significant impact on his debut for Mickleover Sports.

The young Chesterfield striker, on loan with Sports for a month, scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Northern Premier League promotion hopefuls Scarborough Athletic.

Amantchi, 18, got his first from the penalty spot, before racing away to start a counter attack that ended with him sweeping a fine left foot finish into the top corner.

It gave Sports only their second away win of the season and boosted their hopes of staying up this season.

Speaking after the game the forward, who has played 11 National League games this season, said: “The team were fantastic.

“We came out for the second half full of positivity and took our chances.

“It’s good to get game time and get my confidence going.”

Fellow Sports debutant Ryan Cresswell, a vastly experienced Football League centre-half, was over the moon with Amantchi’s contribution.

“What a start,” said the centre-half.

“He couldn’t have wished for a better start. The second one is the one he’ll really be pleased with, his desire to chase the lost cause, beat the man, get the cut back and what a finish.

“It just had everything, the goal.

“If that’s what we’ve got coming from him, he’s something to look forward to.”