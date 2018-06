A Spireite who made just two appearances in his four-month spell with the club is now training with their bitter rivals.

Mansfield Town have confirmed that Giles Coke is involved with their pre-season.

Midfielder Coke hadn’t played competitive football for two years when he made his Town debut in February, but suffered back-to-back injuries and his second appearance came in the season’s finale.

He was not offered a new deal after Town’s relegation to the National League.