Turkish talks resolve winger’s Proact future

A 45-minute international phone call has changed the course of Zavon Hines’ immediate future as a football player.

The winger had a heart-to-heart with Martin Allen last week while the Chesterfield boss was away in Turkey and apparently impressed with what he said.

Hines, who originally on the list of players free to leave the Proact, wants another chance to win over Spireites fans and right the wrongs of last season.

“I had a 45-minute conversation, from a sunbed in Turkey where I was last week to see a friend get married, with Zavon Hines,” said Allen.

“To be perfectly honest, I wasn’t sure which way he wanted to go, if he wanted to move to a club back down near London or whether he wanted to commit and give us everything in his locker.

“After 45 minutes, I was sat there thinking: ‘I can’t wait to start working with him.’

“He told me he feels a responsibility to get the club back into the Football League, he feels a responsibility to all the supporters to show everyone how he can play in a good team.

“He doesn’t want to move, he wants to stay and give 100 per cent, commit to getting back with Chesterfield FC.”

Allen is buoyed by the 29-year-old’s decision.

“He said all the things I wanted to hear and for me it was a big, big bonus,” the boss added.

“That boy can do good stuff in the final third.”