Travel advice for fans issued ahead of Chesterfield v Sheffield United pre-season friendly at Proact

Supporters travelling to the Proact Stadium for tonight’s friendly between Chesterfield and Sheffield United have been told to leave extra travel time due to a road closure.

The A61 Dronfield bypass is to shut at 7pm on both sides for resurfacing.

Diversions will be put in place from Norton and police say there is the potential for an increase in traffic in the Dronfield, Eckington and Whittington areas.

The football policing unit for Chesterfield FC matches tweeted: “Please plan ahead & allow extra travel time pre and post match.”

A bumper crowd is expected this evening after the Premier League bound Blades sold their entire initial allocation of tickets and then a supplementary allocation.

It’s likely that more than 2,800 away fans will flock to the Proact and Blades boss Chris Wilder is thought to be sending a strong side.

Chesterfield lost their first home friendly of the summer to Rotherham United on Saturday.