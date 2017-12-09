Town hope midfielder recovers in time for Bees visit today

Chesterfield are hoping to have Jak McCourt back in the side today when Barnet visit the Proact.

The midfielder limped out of the final group game of the Spireites’ Checkatrade Trophy campaign against Manchester City U21s and missed the second round tie at Fleetwood on Tuesday.

Boss Jack Lester revealed that the 22-year-old was kicked on his ankle by a City player and had been suffering pain earlier this week.

“He should be okay,” said the manager.

“He was a bit sore on Monday so we took him off feet on Tuesday, he did some fitness work on bikes and cross trainers.

“We’re hopeful he’ll make it.

“It’s a kick on his ankle, impact injuries are a lot easier to get over normally. There was no twist and it’s calmed down.

“It was quite a kick.”

Lester has also had slight concerns over two others this week, namely centre-half Ian Evatt (knee) and attacking midfielder Andy Kellett (hamstring).

He said: “Evo had a chance to rest his knee, it had been a bit sore and he got that sorted so that was a real positive.

“He’ll hopefully be back in contention.

“(Kellett) didn’t train on Thursday, we’ll see how he is.”