Tom Denton may be just what Chesterfield need to bring goalscoring problems to an end

Spireites supporters were once again left frustrated by another 90 minutes without a win, this time a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.

That’s eight games without a win, and once again a mistake leads to the goal which cuts the Spireites’ supply of points short.

Just eleven games have gone in one of the country’s toughest leagues to escape from, but already supporters are calling for the head of Martin Allen when it was iterated time and time again that finishing at the right end of the Vanarama National League will be no easy task for a club that has been in freefall.

Town are two points above the drop zone, but are also only eight points below the play-offs.

To even suggest that a ghastly fate is already sealed at this stage is utter madness – perhaps an understandable knee-jerk reaction to another poor start, but still an overreaction when there are still 35 league games to play.

Considering the nature of the draw on Saturday, we can always point to the defensive mistakes but, putting it into a realistic perspective, the Spireites have conceded 11 goals from 11 outings, hardly a shocking statistic and in fact one which puts Town in the top half of the defensive league table.

That doesn’t suddenly correct all the other wrongs so far this season, but it shows that the Spireites’ defensive record is not truly to blame for their shortcomings.

If we turn our attention to the league table for goals scored, Chesterfield are joint-sixteenth with just 10 goals tallied. Scoring under a goal a game is what is the most worrying part of Town’s lack of success so far.

They came in enough volume early on, but now the Spireites have only scored once in six games.

If they took their chances on Saturday, Town would have two extra points on the table and would finally have something to cheer about.

Forget unattractive football, forget defensive mistakes, the lack of goals is the key problem in Martin Allen’s side, and thankfully the gaffer has set out to put an end to that issue.

New signing Tom Denton may just be what Town have been after. His immense prowess and ability to flick on headers to his fellow forwards with such precision could make him a real thorn in the sides of Chesterfield’s opponents, and it proved to be a problem for the Daggers on Saturday.

Denton will need time to mix with his team mates, but he already showed his worth in his first appearance for Town, leaving us to imagine what a danger he can be when properly immersed with the Chesterfield squad.

Evident in the shortage of goals and the lack of confidence in the forwards, Martin Allen has been without sufficient firepower, but if he employs Denton correctly then he might have removed a major spanner in the works.

If the goals start to steadily come through, the Spireites will push up the table to a respectable position at least.

The defensive record has not been terrible so far, but it means nothing when the forwards can’t fulfil their role at the other end of the pitch.

It goes without saying that Chesterfield also have work to do elsewhere besides in front of goal, but as long as they can score enough goals, there won’t be any fear of another disaster season.

The home game against Gateshead provides the perfect opportunity for the Spireites to rectify their errors. With Denton looking sharp, perhaps luck will finally go their way.