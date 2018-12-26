Three changes for Chesterfield ahead of today's clash with Solihull Moors

Martin Allen has made three changes to his side for today's home game against Solihull Moors.

Tom Denton and Alex Kiwomya have apparently failed fitness tests, meaning Joe Rowley and Kyel Reid come into the team.

Sam Muggleton drops to the bench, with Michael Nelson taking his place and perhaps meaning a switch to right-back for Will Evans.

Chesterfield: Burton, Evans, Binnom-Williams, Hollis, Nelson, Rowley, Reid, Weston, Smith, Shaw, Amantchi. Subs: Anyon, Muggleton, Weir, Beestin, Ofoegbu.

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckord, Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne, Carter, Blissett, Maxwell, Wright. Subs: Yussuf, Hylton, Carline, Flowers, Stenson.