Thistle remove claim about Caldwell spell after Chesterfield complaint

Partick Thistle have removed a claim about Gary Caldwell’s tenure as Chesterfield manager from their website, after a complaint by the Spireites.

An article announcing the Scot’s appointment as Jags boss included a claim about resources he was promised but not given during his ultimately unsuccessful attempt to keep Town in League One during the 2016/17 season.

Chesterfield wrote to the Scottish Championship side to complain, citing a wage budget in excess of £2m and insisting he was never restricted on spending

The Spireites also informed Thistle they would seek further action should the offending line remain online.

Partick Thistle removed it within an hour.

They had no comment to make when contacted by the Derbyshire Times.

Caldwell ended a 13-month stint out of management when he was confirmed as the new Jags manager this week.