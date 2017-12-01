Things might be looking up but Town are not looking too far ahead

Nicky Eaden says the Chesterfield management team have not set a firm target for the season, other than to climb out of the drop zone.

The assistant manager is pleased that they’ve been able to create an environment in which the players enjoy themselves and that the results are starting to reflect that.

But with the Spireites still bottom of the table, albeit only on goal difference and within striking distance of several teams above them, Eaden isn’t looking too far into the future.

“You don’t want to get ahead of yourself or get carried away but we feel like the players have shown a real positive response to things we’ve asked them to do in training and games,” he said.

“We’ve seen a bit of proof of that in the points total.

“I think the performances as well show it.

“It seems to be a place at the minute where the players want to come in, they enjoy their training and enjoy working hard.

“We’re in a place where players are sometimes driving sessions.”

Chesterfield have put together their first five-game unbeaten run in league action since March 2016 and no longer look certs for the drop.

But they’re still not looking past their first objective.

“The only target when we came in was to catch the teams above us and we’ve almost done that,” said Eaden.

“I suppose the only target and it’s not a definite one was to be back in contention come January. That wasn’t a definite one but it was a rough target.

“After that, you can’t look too far in front.”