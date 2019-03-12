‘They’re not my cup of tea to tell you the truth’ - Chesterfield boss Sheridan unhappy with ‘diabolical’ decisions

John Sheridan was angered by some ‘diabolical’ refereeing decisions in Saturday’s defeat.

The Chesterfield boss made clear the referee wasn’t to blame for the loss, but he wasn’t impressed by David Richardon’s performance.

Chesterfield FC v Eastleigh.'Tom Denton.

“The referee, to be fair I don’t even want to talk about them, they’re not my cup of tea to tell you the truth.

“Some of the decisions were diabolical.

“I’d just like a referee who lets some things go by, it’s a physical game.”

Town felt they had a couple of penalty appeals worth considering and Sheridan criticised the referee’s interpretation of Tom Denton’s running battle with the Eastleigh defence.

Denton was penalised on a number of occasions when he and the Chesterfield management team clearly felt the decision should have gone the other way.

“He gives something and then he doesn’t give some things,” said Sheridan.

“There’s a few fouls (Denton) should have got, but because of his size probably they look at it differently.

“But that’s not the reason why we lost the game.”