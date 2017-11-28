The young Spireites get date for Swans tie

The Chesterfield FC youth team will travel to Swansea City just before the festive season, hoping to secure themselves a Christmas cup win.

The young Spireites have qualified for the third round of the FA Youth Cup and travel to the Swans on Friday 15th December for a 6pm kick-off.

The tie will be played at Landore Training Ground.

To get this far Chesterfield overcame Port Vale in round two thanks to Marshall Willock and Luke Rawson’s goals.

And in the first round they were 3-1 winners over Notts County, Ify Ofoegbu and Joel Phillips adding to an own goal to send Town through.

Miguel Llera’s side are next in action when they take on Notts County again on 2nd December.