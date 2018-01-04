The greatest Spireites: nominate your favourite Chesterfield midfielder

Who would be in your best-ever-Spireites starting XI? It’s a debate that could rage all year.

But the Derbyshire Times wants to find and name the greatest Chesterfield FC line-up, as nominated and voted for by the Town fanbase. Our plan is to run an online poll to find the best player for each position before naming the side.

The polls for the greatest goalkeeper, right-back, left-back and centre-half are already up and running.

And now we're asking you to vote for your favourite Town central midfielder from over the years.

Could it be nineties star Tom Curtis who gets your vote, or maybe 1970 championship-winning and tough-tackling star David Pugh gets the nod among many others.

To nominate your choice for the greatest ever Spireites central midfielder, email graham.smyth@jpress.co.uk or tweet @GrahamSmyth