The greatest Spireites: Nominate your best ever Chesterfield right midfielder/winger

Who would be in your best-ever-Spireites starting XI? It’s a debate that could rage all year.

But the Derbyshire Times wants to find and name the greatest Chesterfield FC line-up, as nominated and voted for by the Town fanbase. We are running an online poll to find the best player for each position before naming the side.

The polls for the greatest goalkeeper, right-back, left-back and centre-half and midfielder are already up and running.

And now we're asking you to vote for your favourite Town right midfielder or right winger.

To nominate your choice for the greatest ever Spireites right midfielder or right winger, email graham.smyth@jpress.co.uk or tweet @GrahamSmyth