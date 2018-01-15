The greatest Spireites: Nominate your best ever Chesterfield left midfielder/winger

Who would be in your best-ever-Spireites starting XI? It’s a debate that could rage all year and now one you can vote on for yourselves.

The Derbyshire Times wants to find and name the greatest Chesterfield FC line-up, as nominated and voted for by the Town fanbase. We are running an online poll to find the best player for each position before naming the side.

The polls for the greatest goalkeeper, right-back, left-back, centre-half, midfielder and right midfielder/winger are already up and running.

And now we're asking you to vote for your favourite Town left midfielder or left winger. Send us your nominations and the poll will appear on www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk in the coming days.

To nominate your choice for the greatest ever Spireites left midfielder or left winger, email graham.smyth@jpress.co.uk or tweet @GrahamSmyth