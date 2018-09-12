‘The finances are in place, we’re looking’ - Chesterfield on the hunt for pace and service

Martin Allen and Chesterfield FC are not sitting around hoping goals start to arrive, they’re making big changes.

On Tuesday the club, without a goal in five outings, signed Alfreton Town striker Tom Denton for an undisclosed fee and promptly made Gozie Ugwu available for a free transfer.

And they came close to wrapping up a loan move for former Spireite Gboly Ariyibi.

Nottingham Forest said yes to a deal but Ariyibi, who played 96 times as a Spireite before moving to the City Ground in January 2017, is understood to have turned it down.

Having added a 6ft 5ins targetman, Allen says he’s keen to address a ‘concern’ over a lack of service. The knockback from Ariyibi means the search for pace goes on.

“It’s something we’re looking to address, it’s a concern,” he said.

“Charlie Carter could be back in a week’s time and he will help us big time.

“We’re looking to get more pace at the minute and get round the back, like Jerome Binnom-Williams did against Orient.

“We need that kind of performances to get us in those areas and make more goalscoring opportunities.

“The finances are in place, we’re looking.

“Rather than sitting around and waiting and hoping, we’re being proactive.”

The arrival of Denton, who is known for his aerial prowess in both areas, is not a signal that Allen plans to go direct.

“It certainly doesn’t mean we’re going to do and play route one football, certainly not,” he said.

“He gives us a different option.”

Allen also hopes that Kyel Reid, who didn’t arrive until the season had already begun, will make a big contribution once he’s finally up to speed.

“We’re waiting on Kyel Reid, who is close to full fitness.

“He’s done a lot of extra training and we’re hoping he will fit that role for us.”