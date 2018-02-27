The FA says Spireites midfielder is banned for two games after yellow card everyone else missed

Louis Reed will miss Chesterfield’s next two games according to the Football Association.

The FA website shows the Spireites midfielder as suspended having accumulated 10 yellows.

Data experts Wyscout suggest he’s only had nine bookings, along with one in the EFL Trophy which doesn’t count.

But the Derbyshire Times understands FA records include a yellow at Cambridge in October that everyone else apparently missed.

Neither football database websites Transfermark and Soccerbase, nor the BBC and local press organisations recorded a booking for the 20-year-old during that game.

The confusion came because Reed kicked the ball away in the immediate aftermath of a second half free-kick, conceded by Matt Briggs.

It wasn’t Briggs who received the yellow, as most thought, however - it was Reed.

A suspension for the man on loan from Sheffield United for the season, would come at a bad time for Town, who lost central midfielder Robbie Weir to a serious looking knee injury on Saturday.

Chesterfield do hope to have Giles Coke back in contention soon, however, after a hamstring problem.