The Chesterfield Maguire has a taste for international football after almost perfect England C debut

Laurence Maguire has got a taste for international football after an almost perfect England C team debut.

The Chesterfield centre-half wore the Three Lions for the first time as a player last week when the nation’s non-league representative side took on Estonia U23s.

Maguire, along with Spireites team-mate Jerome Binnom Williams, both spent the best part of a week with the squad.

He earned the spot-kick that gave England C a 1-0 victory at Leyton Orient, but it was his contribution at the back that meant the most.

“It couldn’t have gone much better,” he said.

“To win the penalty, it was crucial in the game because it was 0-0 at the time and we needed to go 1-0 up to settle us.

“The main thing for me was a clean sheet, so to get that on my debut was very good.”

Maguire has a brother playing centre-half for the England senior team – the comparisons write themselves.

Having witnessed first hand the tidal wave of patriotism that followed Harry and England during their stirring World Cup run, Laurence was over the moon to bring a cap of his own back to the family’s Mosborough home.

“To get called up for my national team, putting all the kit on, it was a proud moment for me and my family.

“My mum, dad, brother, sister and my girlfriend came down to Orient.

“In the summer we were out at the World Cup, in and around the England set up with the players’ families.

“But for me to get the call up and represent my country is something I’ll never forget.”

The 21-year-old enjoyed the experience as a whole, from training with the brightest young players in the National League, to playing in a game with a different flow to his usual Saturday fixture.

“Everything was of a high standard – you could see why the players who were there got picked to represent England.

“Every day training was sharp.

“There was a big difference to the National League but obviously you’ve got to adapt and play the way the England gaffer wanted us to play.”

Maguire now wants another bite at the cherry and knows regular football is key: “I’ve just got to try and play as many games as I can at Chesterfield and hopefully I can get picked again for the next camp.”