‘That’s football’ says Chesterfield boss Allen after late cruel blow

‘That’s football’, was the reaction of manager Martin Allen after watching his Chesterfield side pegged back by Harrogate Town in cruel fashion in today’s 1-1 draw.

The Spireites looked to be on their way to a first National League success in 15 outings, only to concede in the 96th minute of the contest.

“Our lads had a real good go, we were unlucky not to win the game,” Allen added.

“We defended with valour and desire, fought like tigers and this is a good point.

“It was backs to the wall for the last 10 minutes. They threw the kitchen sink at us, similar to what we did in the week at Sutton, and we just couldn’t quite see it out. That’s football.

“To come here, away from home and get a point is very good.”

Jonathan Smith’s third goal in successive matches handed the men from the Proact a 57th-minute lead, and that strike looked as if it would prove decisive until Town substitute Aaron Williams’ 96th-minute intervention.

Yet, rather than dwell on what might have been, Allen chose to praise the efforts of his young team for a determined and whole-hearted performance.

“Our players gave everything for the shirt,” he added.

“They put their bodies on the line. It’s just a shame we couldn’t defend that corner at the end.

“Credit to the them. They’re young, they’re getting stronger and are still learning in this league.”

More than 1,000 Spireites fans made the journey to Harrogate to cheer on their side and Allen believes that they will have been encouraged by another positive result that extends the club’s unbeaten run into a seventh game.

“Our supporters were awesome, they were just unbelievable and gave us a great reception,” he said.

“They’ll be going home disappointed that we haven’t won, but I think they’re seeing signs of better times ahead from this determined, passionate, young team that they’re following.

“That’s seven unbeaten now, we’re heading in the right direction.”