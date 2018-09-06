Teenager rewarded for hat-trick with first start

Teenager Levi Amantchi’s reward for a hat-trick for the youth team was his senior debut on Tuesday night.

The young striker fired in three goals during Chesterfield youth team’s 4-0 victory over Rotherham United at St George’s Park Sheffield Graves on Saturday.

Coach Miguel Llera was delighted with Amantchi’s ‘outstanding’ performance and said his haul could have been even better than a treble.

“He made some great runs into channels and he was a threat during the 90 minutes,” said Llera.

“He could even have scored a couple more goals.”

First team boss Martin Allen subsequently named Amantchi on the bench for the trip to Boreham Wood and the youngster’s week was made complete when he replaced Marc-Antoine Fortune in the 69th minute.

Amantchi is in his third year at the club, having joined the Under 16s after a successful trial.

He previously played for the North Tyneside’s famous Wallsend Boys Club.