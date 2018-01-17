Teenage loan keeper on those debut mistakes, bouncing back in style and Spireite rollickings

Aaron Ramsdale knows that the mistakes he made on his Spireites debut won’t be the last in his career as a goalkeeper.

But the teenager proved last week that he knows how to respond to his own errors.

On loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season, Ramsdale was at fault for two goals in a 4-0 defeat at Accrington.

He watched the game back, put it behind him, then went out and recorded a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Luton on Saturday.

When asked how easy it was to put the mistakes out of his mind, the 19-year-old said: “Very easy – I’m not one to think about things too much.

“I saw the clips of the game on Monday and by training on Monday I’d forgotten about it.

“It wasn’t the first time and it definitely won’t be the last.

“It’s the way you bounce back, (Saturday) was a clean sheet.”

Ex Sheffield United man Ramsdale acknowledges that he’ll have to bounce back again at some point in the future, perhaps even the near future.

But it’s all an important part of his development particularly given that his two Town games were his first in the Football League.

“It doesn’t mean the next few games there won’t be more mistakes, so you’ve got to take each game as it comes,” he said.

“I’m here to help Chesterfield get up the table but I’m also here to learn, it’ll help me in the future.”

And so far he’s enjoying the latest chapter of his footballing education, especially working wtih the Spireites coaching team.

“Loving it at the moment,” he said.

“The gaffer is very enthusiastic, he’s got a very young group.

“Tommy (Wright) is the enforcer, he gives us a rollicking at the right time but also brings out the jokes.

“Simon Tracey (keeper coach) is very much a coach, he picks up the things you need to do.

“It’s been really good since I came in.”