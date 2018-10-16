Teenage frontman inks first professional deal at Chesterfield

Teenage striker Levi Amantchi has inked his first ever professional contract.

The 17-year-old is part of what first team boss Martin All calls a ‘bright future’ at the Proact.

“He’s quick, strong and hungry and he’s another good young player for us to work with in the bright future that lies ahead,” said Allen.

Amantchi, a former Wallsend Boys Club player, has played 45 minutes for the first team this season.

He earned his first team debut by scoring a hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup for the Spireites youth team.