TEAM NEWS: A debut for midfield signing and two up front for the Spireites

Jack Lester will hand one of his January signings a debut tonight when Cambridge United visit the Proact.

Giles Coke comes into the midfield, while Brad Barry returns from injury and will presumably play left-back.

It’s an attacking looking line-up for Town, with Chris O’Grady coming in to partner Kristian Dennis up front.

The line-up looks like a 4-4-2 formation.

For Cambridge United, ex Spireite Liam O’Neil starts the game.

Chesterfield: Ramsdale, Barry, Weir, Whitmore, Maguire, Reed, Coke, Dodds, Rowley, O’Grady, Dennis. Subs: Parkin, Binnom-Williams, McCourt, Kay, Mottley-Henry, Hines, Brown.

Cambridge: Forde, Halliday, Dunk, Taylor, Taft, Deegan, O’Neil, Waters, Maris, Brown, Ikpeazu. Subs: Mitov, Carroll, Darling, Azeez, Phillips, Amoo, Lewis.

Referee: Darren Handley. Assistants: Barry Cropp, Paul Graham.