Chesterfield face an old enemy on Saturday with a new frontline.

The Spireites will be without Tom Denton when Wrexham visit the Proact, so Zavon Hines will come in to give the Chesterfield attack a much different appearance.

Martin Allen discussed that, a potential change in gameplan, the latest injury news and the whereabouts of Charlie Carter in this week's pre-game press conference.

