Striker might not be able to run, but he can still improve

Gozie Ugwu might not be able to run, but a minor detail like that won’t stop boss Jack Lester from working with the striker to improve his game.

The frontman, signed from Woking in the summer, is currently out of action with a thigh tear.

But that injury does not make him exempt from Lester’s campaign to improve the Spireites players.

“He’s a great lad, but I’ve only had one training session with him,” said Lester.

“Looking at his videos, we can start working on his game visually with the clips we’ve got of him.

“It will be nice for him to feel part of it because he’s been sat on the outside.”

Lester is keen to include Ugwu because he knows from personal experience what it’s like to feel isolated during a period of rehabilitation.

“Everybody is important to us,” said the manager.

“We only train for an hour a day and whether you’re injured or not you’re a part of the squad, you’ve got a big part to play.

“I was out for a year with an ACL injury so I know that feeling, I know I appreciated being kept involved.

“It’s not a conscious decision, we do really care about him and want his mental health to be good and feel part of it.

“That’s why we’re looking at ways to improve his game while he’s not running.”

And Ugwu might be back running sooner rather than later.

Lester revealed: “He had a good scan in the week, it’s healing well.

“We’re hoping that we might see him back in the new year.”

A return to the training ground can’t come soon enough for the 24-year-old, who played 13 times for the Spireites this season before the injury occured.

And he’s been made well aware of what to expect when he pulls the boots on once again.

“I spoke to him the other day and he said he’s just desperate to get back because he’s watching everything that’s going on and he can’t wait to get back involved,” said Lester.

“We can’t wait to have him.

“He got injured right at the start of this tenure so while I’ve not forgotten about him, I’ve not seen him train and as its getting closer I’ve told him to get ready, he knows what’s coming.

“He’ll be doing some work to get up to speed but I’m sure he’ll attack it.”