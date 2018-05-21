Steve Eyre confirmed by Fleetwood as one of Joey Barton’s first signings

Former Chesterfield assistant Steve Eyre has been confirmed as one of Joey Barton’s first signings at Fleetwood Town.

The Cod Army are yet to confirm Eyre’s exact title at Highbury Stadium.

Eyre officially joins Barton on 2nd June, when the rookie manager’s ban for breaking FA betting rules expires.

The 46-year-old was assistant manager at the Proact during Gary Caldwell’s reign, arriving late in February 2017 and departing in August.

Eyre’s arrival at Fleetwood comes as no real surprise given his 20-year association with Barton, from their days at Manchester City.

Eyre spent 21 years coaching at Barton’s first club, City.

He is joined in the new-look backroom team by Clint Hill, who trained with the Spireites early last season but ultimately went on to sign for Carlisle United, a club nearer his home.

Hill has retired from playing before taking up a coaching role alongside Eyre.