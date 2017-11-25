Stags boss Evans tips Spireites to avoid the drop

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans does not believe Chesterfield will be relegated this season after what he witnessed in today’s 2-2 derby draw at Field Mill.

His Stags had the better of the first half but he felt they failed to show up for the second half against a Spireites side who made it a seven-point week.

Evans was aggrieved that his side didn’t win a penalty in a first half that ended 1-1 and felt at half-time they could go on to win it.

“It was a game of two halves. I don’t know how we went behind in the game as we’d had total dominance and a clear cut penalty not given,” he said.

“We got back in the game with a great move and when we came in at half-time we said if just step it up three or four per cent we’ll win the game.

“But we didn’t come out second half. The so-called big players weren’t there and we could have taken more of them off.

“In the end we were fortunate to go and get a point but the plusses are we are 10 unbeaten and we didn’t lose.

“I think we deserved a point if you take it over the 90 minutes, not over the second half performance. I think we were second best in the second half but a street ahead in the first.

“If we do our job properly in the first half we probably turn two or three-nil up and it’s game over.”

Evans credited Jack Lester’s men for their showing, which was enough to convince the Stags manager that they won’t drop out of League Two this season.

“Chesterfield have got good players and I don’t think they will be going down. Second half they must have had a bit of a rocket or came out with a bit of belief.

“The (three) substitutions were indicitive that we were a bit out of sorts second half.

“I made the decision to gamble in the match late on rather than lose.

“It’s not a pleasure drawing at home to Chesterfield – we go home down. But I am just pleased for our supporters we were able to draw the game as I know from being in the town how much it means to them.

“Apologies the second half performance wasn’t good, but the first half was stunning. We need more of that first half.”