Spireites working hard to shift players but hit sticking point in negotiations

Chesterfield are working hard to get contracted players off the books in order to continue with a huge rebuild for next season.

New Spireites manager Martin Allen announced shortly after his arrival that 10 players would be allowed to leave without a transfer fee.

Since then 20-year-old striker Delial Brewster has joined the list of contracted players who have no future at the Proact.

As of yet, only one of those players has departed.

Alex Whitmore reached an agreement with the Spireites last week and subsequently joined League Two Grimsby Town.

More experienced players like Chris O’Grady, Scott Wiseman, Zavon Hines and Joe Anyon are yet to leave.

Whilst Allen has gone on holiday, goalkeeping coach Carl Muggleton is taking a lead role on negotiating exits.

The Derbyshire Times understands that the club have hit a sticking point in their negotiations with record wage earner O’Grady, whose two year deal was reportedly worth £3.5k a week to the striker before relegation.

O’Grady scored just three goals last season from his 24 starts and 17 substitute appearances.

The targetman struggled with a back problem during the campaign.