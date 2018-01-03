Spireites vying to sign ex Blades keeper from Bournemouth on loan

Chesterfield are reportedly one of the clubs hoping to sign Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Premier League AFC Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old is yet to play for the Cherries first team since joining from Sheffield United in an £800,000 deal a year ago.

Town’s fellow League Two side Stevenage were also said to be keen on the young stopper.

Ramsdale’s professional appearances have been limited to a pair of FA Cup games for the Blades.

He was part of the England squad who won the European Under-19 Championship last summer.

His arrival would likely mean the departure of emergency loan signing Jake Eastwood.

Chesterfield are hoping to welcome a number of new faces in time for Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley.