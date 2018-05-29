Spireites turn down offer for star striker

Chesterfield have turned down an offer for top goalscorer Kristian Dennis.

League Two Port Vale bid for the striker last week, hours after he was transfer listed.

But Vale’s offer did not meet the Spireites’ valuation for a player who scored 21 goals last season.

Manager Martin Allen said: “There’s nothing new to report.

“We had an offer from Port Vale which we deemed not enough, so that first offer has been rejected.”

Allen would like Dennis to remain at the Proact and has tabled a new contract.

But he only wants a happy Dennis in his team.

“Obviously we would all like him to stay but we also would all agree that we only want a happy Kristian Dennis.

“That’s why I gave him an opportunity to try and move and I can fully understand his thoughts and feelings.

“We have made him a fantastic offer for him to stay, which he is impressed with, but I really don’t think it’s about the money for him - he wants to be in the Football League. I understand that.

“If that doesn’t come he’s still got a year left on his contract and if he scores 25 goals for us and wins a championship we will all be happy.

“This stadium would regularly fill if we were to go and win a championship.”