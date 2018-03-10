Spireites supporter 'responding well' after air ambulance is called during match

Chesterfield's League Two match at home to Lincoln City this afternoon was temporarily brought to a halt as medics helped a supporter taken ill during the game.

The air ambulance was called to airlift the supporter to hospital after medical staff had carried out CPR in the East Stand while the match continued.

A delay of around 30 minutes then followed with players taken off the pitch while the air ambulance landed on the playing surface. Supporters of both clubs applauded the fan and the medical staff as they left the Proact Stadium.

A club statement released following the match explained the supporter was responding well to treatment in hospital.

It read: "A supporter was taken ill and emergency treatment was administered by St John Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service personnel, with the crowd doctor also in attendance.

"The decision was then taken to stop the match to allow an air ambulance to land on the pitch. The person was taken away by helicopter to a hospital in Derby, where he has responded well to treatment.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to the staff from St John Ambulance, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the the air ambulance, together with the crowd doctor and matchday stewards, for their efforts.

"We send our very best wishes to the patient and hope that he makes a full recovery."