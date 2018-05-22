Spireites snap up experienced Barnet captain

Martin Allen has brought the man he previously made captain at Barnet to the Proact.

Vastly experienced defender Michael Nelson arrives at Chesterfield, just two weeks after being offered a new deal by the Bees.

Nelson in action for Barnet against Mansfield

Nelson was signed by Allen in 2015 and given the armband, before making 107 appearances for Barnet.

His last apperance at the Hive came against the Spireites in the final game of the season.

When Allen joined Barnet for the fifth time in March he opted to retain Nelson’s services as player-coach, saying: “He knows how to win games, he knows how to teach teams and coach players around him.

“He will be instrumental in helping us win games.”

The 38-year-old centre-half has played for Hartlepool, Bury, Norwich, Scunthorpe United, Kilmarnock, Bradford City and Hibs.

He’s experienced promotion with both Hartlepool and Norwich and won a Scottish League Cup with Kilmarnock.

Nelson has made over 600 league appearances as a professional and hit the net 37 times in league action.

He joins Shwan Jalal and Sam Wedgbury in Allen’s new-look Spireites team.