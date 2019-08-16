Spireites sign Swindon Town winger on loan

SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jermaine McGlashan of Southend United in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Northampton Town at Roots Hall on February 18, 2017 in Southend, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jermaine McGlashan of Southend United in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Northampton Town at Roots Hall on February 18, 2017 in Southend, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Chesterfield have swooped to sign winger Jermaine McGlashan on loan from Swindon Town.

The 31-year-old has signed for the Spireites until January 1.

McGlashan can operate on either wing and has played the vast majority of his career in the Football League.

His former clubs include Aldershot Town, Cheltenham Town, Gillingham and Southend United.

The signing of McGlashan comes after the earlier deal for former Wrexham striker Mike Fundop.

Chesterfield head to Barnet tomorrow in search of their first National League win of the seasom.