Spireites sign Swindon Town winger on loan

Chesterfield have swooped to sign winger Jermaine McGlashan on loan from Swindon Town.

The 31-year-old has signed for the Spireites until January 1.

McGlashan can operate on either wing and has played the vast majority of his career in the Football League.

His former clubs include Aldershot Town, Cheltenham Town, Gillingham and Southend United.

The signing of McGlashan comes after the earlier deal for former Wrexham striker Mike Fundop.

Chesterfield head to Barnet tomorrow in search of their first National League win of the seasom.