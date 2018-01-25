Spireites owner still keeping his eye on club

Jack Lester says Chesterfield FC owner Dave Allen is still keeping a close eye on all the goings on at the Proact.

Allen has put the club up for sale and in recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about a potential new buyer in the form of a Chinese firm.

But the possibility of relinquishing control of the Spireites hasn’t taken the casino magnate’s eye off the ball, so to speak.

Lester said: “He’s got his eye on everything that’s going on.

“Obviously there’s dialogue between us and the board, they’ve been very supportive. I must thank them.”

The manager highlights the arrival of several new faces during the transfer window and being allowed to further strengthen his squad as evidence that he’s being backed by the current regime.

“As you’ve seen there have been signings coming in, and they’re willing to support more as well,” he said.

“I can’t fault the board.”

Allen met with Lester and his staff at the Proact early on in the manager’s tenure.