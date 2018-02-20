Spireites meet Bucks in cup action tonight

Chesterfield are back in action tonight in the Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final.

The Spireites make the short trip to the Silverlands ground to face Buxton.

Their clash with the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side will kick off at 7.45pm.

Should it end all square after 90 minutes, penalties will be used to decide who progresses to the final.

Chesterfield have overcome Belper Town and Heanor Town to reach the final four.

The Bucks beat Mickleover Sports and Holbrook Sports in the earlier rounds.

Alfreton Town and Ilkeston Town meet in the other semi-final.