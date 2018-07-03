Spireites looking at loan attacker and playing the waiting game over striker under contract elsewhere

Chesterfield are playing the waiting game over the striker Martin Allen wants to add to his squad.

Since last week talks have been ongoing over the potential arrival and this morning the Town boss gave an update on the deal’s status.

“We had more contact last night with the club,” he said.

“We’re just waiting for a decision now on where that’s going to go.

“That’s where we are now.

“He’s under contract at another club.

“It’s been an ongoing thing and I’m hoping it is concluded soon.”

If Allen gets his man, his transfer dealings will almost be at an end.

But he may yet turn to the loan market for one more signing.

“We’re probably looking at one loan, an attacking loan player, maybe a winger - a young, pacy, positive player,” said the manager.

In terms of departures, 10 contracted players were told they were free to leave shortly after Allen arrived at the Proact.

So far, six have come to settlements over the remainder of their contracts and left the club.

Louis Dodds has gone out on a season-long loan to Port Vale.

Both Zavon Hines and Jordan Sinnott have convinced Allen they should remain Spireites, although the latter is currently injured after fracturing his wrist.

That leaves just one, keeper Joe Anyon, whose future is yet to be determined.

Allen, who signed experienced stopper Shwan Jalal earlier this summer, said: “At the moment we’ve got Joe Anyon, he’s under contract for another year as we stand at the minute and he’s available to play.”

Midfielder Robbie Weir has indicated he wants to leave the club but as yet is still part of Town’s preparations for the new season.