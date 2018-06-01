Spireites joint favourites to win next season’s National League

Chesterfield are joint favourites to make a return to the Football League at the first attempt as the online bookies weigh up early odds.

The Spireites, recently relegated from League Two, are 7/1 on to win next season’s National League along with newly promoted Salford City.

Martin Allen has wasted no time in clearing the decks at the Proact Stadium and has already made a handful of signings this summer.

But, if the Spireites are to be promoted from the National League, they will have to do it without the services of striker Kristian Dennis.

Dennis was the club’s top scorer last season, with 21 goals in all competitions, and believes he can beat that total next season with new club Notts County.

While he and the Magpies will be gunning for promotion in League Two, Chesterfield will be looking to climb back into it from National League.

Salford City, meanwhile, are going through a summer transition as well with Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley leaving their posts as joint-managers.

Johnson and Morley left the club days after leading Salford to promotion from the National League North - a third promotion in four years.

The duo are no strangers to the limelight after the BBC documentary Class of 92: Out of their League - a behind the scenes look at life at Salford City.

Salford are owned by a group of former Manchester United players Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes - part of the admired ‘Class of ‘92’.

The team tipped third favourites by the bookies to win the National League next season are Wrexham at 10/1, followed by Leyton Orient at 12/1, Barnet at 14/1 before a handful of clubs at 16/1 from Aldershot, Ebbsfleet United, Sutton United, Boreham Wood and Dagenham and Redbridge.

All odds correct at the time of publication. Source www.oddschecker.com.