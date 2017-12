Chesterfield FC duo Kristian Dennis and Jak McCourt have been shortlisted for the PFA Bristol Street Motors League Two Player of the Month Award for November.

Dennis and McCourt both bagged three goals a piece during the month to help the Spirietes to eight points from a possible 12 under new boss Jack Lester.

Town supporters can help one of them win the award by voting HERE. Voting closes at 8am on Friday (8th December).