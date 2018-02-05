Spireites director says he’s not involved with party interested in buying Chesterfield FC

A Chesterfield FC director has denied rumours that he’s involved with a potential buyer for the club.

Ashley Carson revealed in an interview with Peak FM on Saturday that the deal with a Chinese firm appeared to be ‘finished.’

But according to the company secretary there’s another interested party on the scene and early discussions have taken place.

He said: “I have started talking to another group now but we are at a very early stage.

“We have had a couple of meetings but until any money changes hands then it’s no nearer than the last one. These people sound legitimate and they are based in England which may be better all round.”

Rumours surfaced among supporters over the weekend that Carson was involved in a South Yorkshire consortium looking to acquire the club from casino magnate Dave Allen.

But the director, who spoke to the potential new owner on Saturday after the defeat by Crawley, told the Derbyshire Times: “He (the interested party) is definitely not from Sheffield.

“I might be asked to stay on until the end of the season but going forward they will be taking full control.”

Carson says that only he and club owner Allen are aware of the interest and involved in the negotiations.