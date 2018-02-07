Spireites director reveals he brought overseas investors to the table

Chesterfield director John Croot has revealed he was the one who brought overseas investors to the negotiating table.

The as-yet-unnamed firm entered into talks with Spireites owner Dave Allen and although a deal was agreed before Christmas, it stalled and the interest apparently fizzled out.

Croot has told the Derbyshire Times that the early signs were good.

“Some months ago, I was contacted by someone representing overseas investors who expressed interest in buying the club,” he said.

“I made owner Dave Allen aware of the interest and a meeting was subsequently arranged.

“Very positive talks took place and a figure for the sale of the club was agreed.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has spoken today of his belief that mistrust between the parties, a disagreement over the payment terms and the team’s performance on the pitch resulted in the bid becoming ‘very dormant’ if not dead.

Croot says he’s disappointed with how it panned out but there does appear to be another interested party on the scene now.

“Both parties were keen for the deal to go through but, as it stands, there has been no financial commitment made,” he said.

“After much optimism, it is very disappointing that the sale has not been concluded.

“I understand that talks have now taken place with another interested consortium.”