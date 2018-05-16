Spireites clarify confusion over Kristian Dennis contract offer

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen has clarified Kristian Dennis’ contract situation after confusion arose from a statement released today.

The statement, written in the first person by the manager himself, stated that the club’s top goalscorer had been offered but rejected a new deal, favouring a move back to the EFL.

Dennis subsequently Tweeted a denial, insisting: “I can confirm no offers have been put to me and I certainly have not rejected anything at this point.”

An amendment to the club’s earlier statement has now been made.

It reads: “Kristian Dennis has been offered a new contract which he is considering and has not rejected, as the previous statement had suggested.

“This was an error on our part.

“I have been assured by the owner that he will only leave if any club meets my valuation.

“If not, he will stay here and play for us for the whole season.”

Dennis scored 21 goals for the side who finished bottom of League Two last season, taking his tally as a Spireite to 31 in 90 games.