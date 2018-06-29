Spireites CEO leaving Proact

Chesterfield FC’s chief executive Michael Dunford is set to leave his post at the Proact Stadium in July.

Dunford will take up a similar role at Plymouth Argyle.

He said: “My decision to leave Chesterfield FC is obviously tinged with sadness but the opportunity of working for Plymouth Argyle has a tremendous pull as I have previously worked there and still live in the city.

“I would like to thank everyone connected with the club, including supporters, for making me feel so welcome since I arrived in October last year. Come on you Spireites!”

Spireites’ director and company secretary Ashley Carson added: “I would like to thank Michael for the valuable contribution he has made during his time with us.

“Michael has had to deal with a lot of internal re-structuring recently and has conducted this with the utmost professionalism.

“It is disappointing that we are losing Michael but I fully understand his reasons for wanting to join a club close to his home.

“I would like to wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”