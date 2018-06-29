Spireites CEO leaving Proact

Chesterfield's Proact Stadium
Chesterfield's Proact Stadium

Chesterfield FC’s chief executive Michael Dunford is set to leave his post at the Proact Stadium in July.

Dunford will take up a similar role at Plymouth Argyle.

He said: “My decision to leave Chesterfield FC is obviously tinged with sadness but the opportunity of working for Plymouth Argyle has a tremendous pull as I have previously worked there and still live in the city.

“I would like to thank everyone connected with the club, including supporters, for making me feel so welcome since I arrived in October last year. Come on you Spireites!”

Spireites’ director and company secretary Ashley Carson added: “I would like to thank Michael for the valuable contribution he has made during his time with us.

“Michael has had to deal with a lot of internal re-structuring recently and has conducted this with the utmost professionalism.

“It is disappointing that we are losing Michael but I fully understand his reasons for wanting to join a club close to his home.

“I would like to wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”