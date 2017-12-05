Spireites can watch tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy game live

Chesterfield fans will be able to watch their side in action tonight thanks to the club’s iFollow channel.

The Spireites travel to Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

And for the first team supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live through the streaming platform, in a service that has previously only been open to overseas fans.

Ties up until the conclusion of the quarter-finals are being made available online for £5 and any game that is played between two EFL Clubs will be broadcast on either iFollow or the Clubs’ equivalent service.

Any existing annual or monthly iFollow subscribers will be given access for free.

The semi-finals and final are being screened live on Sky Sports.

EFL Chief Executive, Shaun Harvey said: “The ability to live stream EFL matches is an exciting new innovation that is already having a major impact for overseas fans of EFL Clubs since we launched iFollow ahead of the 2017/18 season.

“This opportunity is being extended to UK-based fans from next season, as we develop plans to deliver live domestic streaming for any non-Saturday 3pm league and live TV games.

“It therefore presents supporters in the UK with a great opportunity to get a taster of the online match day experience and follow their team as the competition nears its conclusion at Wembley on Sunday 8th

April.”