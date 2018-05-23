Spireites announce pre-season friendly list and boss predicts a win over Wigan

Chesterfield have announced their current pre-season friendly schedule and boss Martin Allen has made a cheeky prediction.

The manager has boldy stated that the Spireites will ‘play and beat’ Wigan Athletic at the Proact on 25th July.

That’s the only home game to be confirmed thus far.

Town travel to Sheffield FC and Staveley on 7th July, with 12.30pm and 3.30pm kick-offs respectively.

On 14th July they visit Boston United and on 17th they’re at another Lincolnshire non-league side, Gainsborough Trinity.

The club will have an as-yet-unnamed opponent on 21st July.

Alfreton Town are the hosts on 28th July and Buxton on 30th July.

The traditional visit to Matlock Town does not appear on the schedule, but Allen did add: “One or two more fixtures may be added. We will let you know asap, once we have confirmation.”