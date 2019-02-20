Spireites alumni - the ex Chesterfield players having fine seasons for the likes of Leeds United, Barnsley, Bury and Blackpool
A number of former Chesterfield players have been drawing praise and hitting the headlines for their impressive form and fine seasons.
Here's a look at some ex Spireites currently lighting up their leagues.
Jacob Brown (Spireite January 18 - June 18) The former Town loanee is flying in League One, where he was a nominee for January Player of the Month. He produced two goals and six assists in a recent seven-game spell.
Armand Gnanduillet (Spireite January 13 - January 16) - Another former Chesterfield man having a great season in League One. He's got 11 goals in 38 games for Blackpool, 10 of which have come in his last 27 matches.
Jay O'Shea (Spireite November 12 - June 17) Despite no goals in his first 13 games, O'Shea has since fired in 15 in 23 appearances. The 30-year-old is in the form of his life and Bury sit second in League Two.