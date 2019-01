Chesterfield came from behind twice to earn a valiant 2-2 draw against National League high-flyers Solihull Moors on New Year’s Day.

The Spireites refused to be beaten and were rewarded with their first point of the calendar year via Marc-Antoine Fortune’s close-range finish and Lee Shaw’s first goal of the season.

Check out the best of the action with our match gallery.

Click here to read our full match report



Related content

Are you in our fans gallery?

Pemberton pleased with fight shown